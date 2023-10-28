28 October 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

This year, The Cork International Film Festival is expanding out to Ballincollig, Blackpool, Bantry, Midleton, Mallow, and Youghal.

Cork International Film Festival is delighted to have teamed up with six Cork city and county-wide venues for ‘Super Cine Saturday’ on November 25th. The Reel Picture Ballincollig and Blackpool; Cinemax Bantry; Gate Cinemas Midleton and Mallow; and Regal Cinema Youghal will exclusively show a ‘Taste of CIFF’ with three specially selected feature films from the 68th Festival programme, including Fallen Leaves, a Finnish-German comedy-drama; family film Robot Dreams and One Night In Millstreet which details the world championship boxing match of 1995 that took place in the countryside of County Cork.

Other than ‘Super Cine Saturday’ there many film screenings and activities happening across Cork between the 9th – 26th of November. The full programme schedule for the Cork International Film Festival can be found here: Cork International Film Festival – Cork International Film Festival