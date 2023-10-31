Cork Business honoured with Sixth Major National Accolade

31 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mackin Group Named Best In Class International Business Services Company 2023

Mackin Group has recently been named Best In Class International Business Services Company 2023 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation – a record sixth Business All-Star for the Cork-based enterprise.

Founded by former naval officer Andrew Mackin, the Cork-based group contains three thriving businesses: Mackin EHS – an evolution of the initial health and safety business – Mackin Talent, a global talent solutions company with a significant presence in North America, as well as offices in EMEA and APAC – as well as the recently acquired UK based recruitment business, Greybridge.

As experts in talent management and recruitment and market leaders in the environmental health and safety industry, Andy and his teams understand what it takes to create a productive and mutually beneficial workplace environment. The accolade comes in recognition of the Mackin team’s conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer-centricity.

Reacting to the news of his company’s achievement, Mackin Group Founder Andy Mackin said:

“The entire Mackin Group team is incredibly honoured to achieve the Best In Class International Business Services Company 2023 title and our sixth consecutive Business All-Star Accreditation from the All-Ireland Business Foundation. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team and underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional services to our clients. Most importantly it highlights our drive to be of real value to our customers and clients. I am excited to continue our fantastic relationship with the All-Ireland Business Foundation.”

Announcing the news of Mackin Group’s achievement, Deputy Chair of AIBF’s Adjudication Board, Kieran Ring, said:

“My sincerest congratulations to Mackin Group on the remarkable achievement of receiving Business All-Star accreditation for the sixth consecutive year. In addition, being named Best In Class International Business Services Company 2023 is a testament to the exceptional work and dedication of the entire team. From its inception, Mackin Group has embraced the belief that “relationships matter,” driving their day-to-day business operations. The team has worked diligently throughout the years to uphold high levels of integrity, respect, honesty, reliability, consistency, empathy, effort, and humour. These values have become the cornerstone of Mackin Group’s authentic mission. I commend Mackin Group for their outstanding accomplishments and their continuous pursuit of excellence. I have no doubt that their commitment to building strong relationships and providing exceptional services will propel them to even greater success in the future.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class in Irish business.

The Foundation actively engages and supports its network through peer dialogue, collaboration, mentoring and enterprise development activities. Companies are qualified for accreditation by completing an enterprise audit and are identified by their use of the AIBF’s Business All-Star Marque.