Wild Atlantic Way makes National Geographic Traveller’s ‘Cool List 2024’

2 November 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

The prestigious travel magazine National Geographic Traveller (UK) has unveiled its ‘Cool List 2024’ – the 30 most exciting destinations to visit in 2024 – and the Wild Atlantic Way and Belfast feature on the list.

To view the ‘Cool List 2024’, click here.

Welcoming the news, Alice Mansergh, Tourism Ireland’s Chief Executive Designate, said:

“I’m really delighted that the Wild Atlantic Way and Belfast have been included in National Geographic Traveller’s ‘Cool List 2024’. 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way. Of course, the heritage and scenery of the Wild Atlantic Way span millennia but it’s certainly nice to take a moment to celebrate this iconic route, which came together into one 10 years ago next year.

“Accolades like this give Tourism Ireland another great hook to continue to promote the Wild Atlantic Way and the island of Ireland around the world as a ‘must see’ destination.”

This is what National Geographic Traveller said about the Wild Atlantic Way: