Campaigner Laura Harmon selected to run for the Labour Party in Cork City South West

3 November 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Labour Party select local election candidate for Cork City SW
Laura Harmon, who has a long track-record of campaigning for equality, was selected to run for the Labour Party in Cork City South West on last evening at an event in Togher Community Centre.
Laura Harmon said
‘‘I’ve had the privilege of holding key roles in life-changing equality campaigns over the last decade – but you and I know that all change starts locally. And Cork City Council needs a change.
Tackling the housing crisis must be a priority for Cork City Council. Cork has record levels of homelessness and with 700 properties vacant within a 2km radius of Cork City centre, urgent action is needed to address vacancy and dereliction. CUH has also struggled to recruit and retain key healthcare workers due to a lack of housing. I have a track-record of campaigning on housing rights and if elected I will continue to be a strong voice on housing.
I believe that local government has the ability to transform communities. But ambition and empathy must be at the heart of politics if we are to tackle the issues of housing, high cost of living, childcare and climate.’’
Harmon continued
‘‘From knocking on doors, I can see that the cost of living is putting enormous pressure on people and childcare costs are a huge burden on families. Supports for people with disabilities, better footpaths, more affordable and reliable public transport are all key issues of concern in the Cork City South West ward.
Basic services are lacking in the ward such as the need for increased Garda station opening hours in Bishopstown and Ballincollig and a fully-operational fire station for Ballincollig – one of the largest suburban towns in the country. Flood mitigation and planning for flooding must be a priority for Cork City Council, having spoken with residents in Glasheen who were affected by recent floods.
I will bring hard-work, ambition and empathy to the role of Councillor if I am elected. I look forward to running a positive and energetic campaign in the months ahead.’’
About Laura Harmon:
- Currently Executive Director, Irish Council for International Students
- Current board member, Threshold Housing Charity
- Former Union of Students in Ireland president in 2015, led the students for marriage equality campaign
- Former Leadership Coordinator, National Women’s Council of Ireland
- National Head of Mobilisation, Together for Yes 2018
Notes to Editor:
- The selection convention was chaired by Deputy Ged Nash TD and in attendance were former Minister and TD for Cork North Central, Kathleen Lynch; Ciarán Lynch, former TD for Cork South Central and Catherine Clancy and Michael Ahern, former Lord Mayors of Cork City
- The Labour Party is seeking to win back a seat in the 7 seater ward in Cork City South West after a decade
- The Cork City South West Ward comprises Ballincollig, Bishopstown, Glasheen, Togher, Wilton and Leghanamore
- Laura Harmon has strong ties to the Cork City South West ward – she lives in Wilton, has family in Ballincollig and lived in Bishopstown for a period when she was a student at UCC