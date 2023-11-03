Campaigner Laura Harmon selected to run for the Labour Party in Cork City South West

3 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Laura Harmon, who has a long track-record of campaigning for equality, was selected to run for the Labour Party in Cork City South West on last evening at an event in Togher Community Centre.

Laura Harmon said

‘‘I’ve had the privilege of holding key roles in life-changing equality campaigns over the last decade – but you and I know that all change starts locally. And Cork City Council needs a change.

Tackling the housing crisis must be a priority for Cork City Council. Cork has record levels of homelessness and with 700 properties vacant within a 2km radius of Cork City centre, urgent action is needed to address vacancy and dereliction. CUH has also struggled to recruit and retain key healthcare workers due to a lack of housing. I have a track-record of campaigning on housing rights and if elected I will continue to be a strong voice on housing.

I believe that local government has the ability to transform communities. But ambition and empathy must be at the heart of politics if we are to tackle the issues of housing, high cost of living, childcare and climate.’’