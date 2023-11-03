Tramore Valley Park Urban Outdoor Sportsfest

3 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dozens of young people from Foroige, Cloyne Diocese Youth Service (CDYS) and the YMCA UBU Youth Projects enjoyed Cork’s first Urban Outdoor Sportsfest in Tramore Valley Park.

A celebration of sport and physical activity which provided a fun-filled day of activities, the event was a collaboration between Corks Sports Partnership, Cork Education and Training Board and Cork City Council in partnership with Cork BMX Club, Kinsale Outdoor Education and Orienteering Ireland.

On Thursday, the park welcomed over 40 young people from various backgrounds – based around the idea that activity assists interaction and integration in our ever-growing and multicultural city.

The organisers cooperated to transport groups of young people from Linkpoint, Knocknaheeny, The Hut, Gurranabraher, and centres hosting Ukrainians who got involved in the BMX track, which is a permanent fixture in the park, Orienteering and a mobile climbing wall provided by Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre.

This event also highlighted the importance of our city parks to our physical and mental wellbeing even in the autumn and winter months, especially Tramore Valley Park which will now be even more accessible with the opening of Vernon Mount Bridge.

Dympna Murphy, Senior Executive Officer, Cork City Council said: ”The Council is delighted to have one of our parks used in this way and hopefully these events can be expanded to parks in other areas of the city where there are plenty of facilities for the community to enjoy. Thanks to all the organisers and participants for making this a great day for all involved.”

Cathal Geraghty, Youth Officer, Cork ETB Youth Services added: ” Cork ETB is delighted to partner with Cork Sports Partnership and Cork City Council to provide a great opportunity for Young People attending several Youth Projects across the city to try new activities they may not have had the chance to try before. A special mention to the Youth Workers from Foroige, CDYS, and YMCA UBU Youth Projects who brought their young people to this event without their hard work we couldn’t have made this event such as success. ”

James Kirby, Sports Development Officer, Cork Sports Partnership said: “We are delighted to partner with Cork City Council and Cork ETB in co-ordinating this fun outdoor activity event for youth services in the city. Our strong working relationship is key in providing numerous sport & physical activity opportunities for young people in Cork City. Thanks to the Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre Cork BMX Club and Orienteering Ireland for delivering the activities on the day.”

It is hoped that the success of this event will see more happening across the city.