Velo Coffee launch new range which includes Protein

3 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Coffee lovers have a new reason to rejoice! Velo Coffee Roasters has launched a brand-new

coffee, bringing innovation to the coffee market. Velo Coffee + Protein is Velo’s delicious

coffee you know and love, packed with 12 grams of protein per serving. This unique and

exciting coffee is specially designed for those who want to enjoy their favourite beverage

while also staying energized and focused throughout the day.

Move over protein shakes and instant coffee! Velo Coffee + Protein is made from specialty

100% Arabica coffee beans that are carefully roasted to perfection, providing a smooth and

delicious taste. They are ground and blended with whey protein to create a rich and creamy

coffee to provide energy while helping you build and maintain muscle.

“This project is two years in the making working alongside experts in Glanbia Nutrition. It is

surreal to see it on shelf,” says Suzanne Casey. “Taste was the most crucial factor for us. We

refused to compromise on the quality of coffee that Velo is known for, and I am thrilled with

what the team developed,” says Casey. Madyson Savner trialled the coffee at the Food Expo

in Birmingham earlier this year. “People raved about the protein coffee, and you could see the

excitement around this innovation,” says Madyson. “It brings together two things that people

love in the morning in one delicious cup of coffee.” One buyer described it as the most

innovative product in coffee since the launch of the Nespresso Capsule in 1986.

Velo Coffee + Protein is perfect for anyone who wants to start their day on the right foot, stay

focused during work or study, or simply enjoy a delicious cup of coffee with added health

benefits.