The Magic of Santa at Fota House

9 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Irish Heritage Trust properties of Fota House and Gardens in Cork, Johnstown Castle Estate Museum and Gardens in Wexford and Strokestown Park House in Roscommon will welcome visitors to enjoy the festive season with a variety of Christmas events at each location with Santa also on-site to ensure Christmas wishes are fulfilled.

Cork

The Magic of Santa will begin at Fota House on November 25th 2023 and the man in red, Mrs Claus and their merry elves will be meeting with boys and girls all the way up until December 22nd.

Final preparations are underway by the cheery Elves at Fota House and Gardens, these little elves are easily distracted; so they are calling on the help of all who visit to assist them in finishing their jobs, spread a little festive cheer and sprinkle a bit of magic on everything insight in order to impress Santa in their quest to become the elf that will accompany him on his journey around the world on Christmas Eve.

This fully interactive traditional Christmas experience for families lasts one hour and brings visitors through seasonally decorated rooms inside the beautiful and historic Fota House which families will go through with a maximum of 3 other families. Each room has characters and storylines to create a fantastical experience which culminates with an individual family visit to Santa after which he will invite children to visit his North Pole library where each child will receive a gift of two age-appropriate books.

Tickets are available from €15 per adult and €25 per child at www.fotahouse.com

There is also a host of festive fun on-site with a vintage merry-go-round and the Alpine Skate Trail which is opening on November 3rd all the way until the end of January 2024. Cork’s Alpine Skate Trail will be set among the trees in Fota House, providing a stunning backdrop which offers an authentic rustic feeling and a festive mood for ice skating.