Glounthaune Christmas Craft Fair proving to be an annual tradition

10 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Glounthaune Village Community Centre, December 2nd 11-5pm

Looking for stress free, sustainable ways to do your Christmas shopping while supporting local producers and crafters?

Look no further than Glounthaune in East Cork. This sleepy little harbour village with a vibrant community association is becoming a bit of an accidental promotor of all things art and culture. Hosting the successful Upstart Music Festival in September, Glounthaune Community Association brings you its Christmas Craft fair, Saturday December 2nd from 11am in Glounthaune Community Centre.

In its third year, this mini craft fair is proving to be a draw to those interested in craft near and far, as well as an opportunity to create some family traditions. Set in the heart of Glounthaune village, adjacent to the Rising Tide pub and Glounthaune Childrens playground and sensory playground the location is a day out in itself. The destination can be reached by train, bus and a brand new cycle path so those with the environment in mind can do their bit.

There will be over 20 stalls, selling everything from Jams to Jewellery, Candles to Cardigans, Dolls to Decorations and so much more. In addition, there will be a festive photo station where you can take selfies and family photos to mark the occasion.

“We really wanted to promote the idea of shopping locally and more sustainably this Christmas. There are so many talented crafts people in our community, who are struggling in this climate to find an outlet for their work. So, let’s reduce our carbon footprint by giving the multinational online and high-street vendors and their delivery drivers a break! Walk, cycle, train or bus yourself to Glounthaune, and enjoy the Christmas shopping experience” enthused Kate Cuddy, event organiser.

Local business Nom Nom Café will be there to warm you up with a coffee, tea or a hot chocolate and Fitzpatricks Shop and Balance Café are kindly donating some of their sweet treats to sell at the charity cake sale stall. All can be consumed in comfort, in a heated Marquee while you soak up the atmosphere with local musicians from Sonatina Music Academy and other local choirs providing festive entertainment.

Entry to this craft fair is free but visitors are encouraged to bring some cash as not all stall holders will have card facilities. No fundraiser would be complete without a raffle of course. So, spot prizes will be drawn throughout the day for a little extra buzz. In true community spirit all proceeds from the day will be split between Glounthaune Community Association for the upkeep of the community hall and the local St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Organizers say parking will be very limited in the village area and visitors are encouraged to walk and use public transport wherever possible. Glounthaune is well serviced by train from Cork City, Cobh and Midleton and now boasts a cycle path from Carrigtwohill to the City Centre if you are so inclined to travel.

More information available from the Glounthaune Community Association Facebook page, www.glounthaune.ie or a dmin@glounthaune.ie