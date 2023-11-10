Online player in Cork becomes 36th National Lottery millionaire of 2023

1o November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Daily Million player in Cork scoops €1 million in Thursday night draw

An online player in Cork has taken the title of 36th National Lottery millionaire of 2023 after winning the top prize of €1 million in Thursday’s 9pm draw.

The winning numbers in Thursday’s (9th November) Daily Million draw were: 03, 05, 21, 25, 27, 33 and the bonus was 26.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Rebel County ticketholder.

Thursday’s Daily Million win marks the 9th top prize win of the year to date following wins by players in Dublin (2), Tipperary, Donegal, Kildare (2), Limerick and Monaghan.

Meanwhile, Saturday night’s Lotto draw is set to see players win even bigger prizes than usual with the National Lottery adding €1 million to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund for the 11th November draw.

The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees around 60-120 winners of €500 in every draw but on Saturday night, players are set for a boost in their winnings. By topping up the raffle prize fund by €1 million, all winners of the Lotto Plus Raffle will take home the usual €500 prize PLUS share an extra €1 million between them.

The National Lottery are reminding players hoping to win big in the weekend draw that tickets care be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for ticket sales on Saturday evening.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “An online player in Cork is certain to be celebrating today after becoming Ireland’s newest millionaire. The Rebel County player won the top prize of €1 million in Thursday’s 9pm Daily Million draw and has now become the 9th top prize winner that we have seen in the game so far this year. We are encouraging all of our online players in Cork to check their accounts very carefully today.”

“For Lotto players dreaming of becoming big winners this weekend, the Lotto jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €5 million. This Saturday’s draw will also mark the fourth Lotto Plus Raffle promotion of 2023 and promises to see players will even bigger prizes than usual. With an additional €1 million in the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund, all winners of the Lotto Plus Raffle will scoop the usual €500 prize plus share €1 million between them. We are predicting each winner will receive between €8,000 – €12,500, depending on the number of winners. Don’t forget that tickets can be purchased nationwide in-store, through the National Lottery app and at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales on Saturday evening.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.