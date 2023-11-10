Mater Private celebrates 10 years in Cork

Mater Private Network celebrates 10 years in Cork with a significant €4.8million investment through the opening of a second Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory at Mater Private Cork. Officially opened by the Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD. The new Cath Lab sets Mater Private Cork apart from other private hospitals in Munster. The investment marks a new era of growth for Mater Private Cork with the expansion of cardiology services in the region as a strategic priority for 2024 and beyond. Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD is pictured with the recently appointed CEO of Mater Private Cork, Sandra Daly and the CEO of Mater Private Network, John Hurley.
