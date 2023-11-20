Nano Nagle Christmas Market

20 November 2023

By Tom Collins

Nano Nagle Place Christmas Markets will take place, on the 2nd, 3rd, 9th & 10th of December. Start your Christmas shopping and be sure to support local! There will also be an Antiquarian book market on December 2nd.

Nano Nagle Place will have family-friendly activities for kids, and festive music. Be sure to check out the design shop and the Cork-focused bookshop! Handmade Crafts: many vendors at Nano Nagle Christmas Markets offer handcrafted and artisanal goods, including ornaments, candles, knitted items, jewellery, and more. These make for unique and thoughtful gifts.

The Christmas markets are a great place to shop for unique gifts and stocking stuffers. You can find everything from handmade toys and clothing to artwork and home decor.