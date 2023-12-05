National Quality Standard Award for Youghal Business

5 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Youghal Leisurecentre wins award

Aura Youghal recently picked up the ‘Gold Standard Outstanding Award’ at the Ireland Active National Quality Standard Ceremony held in Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny.

This marks the 10th year in a row that Aura Leisure has received the Gold/Outstanding Award which is a feat we are extremely proud of, with Aura Letterkenny, also receiving recognition for their exceptional work on the night.

The National Quality Standard Awards have been held annually since 2001 and are the only industry specific awards for the Leisure, Health, and Fitness sector in Ireland. These awards recognise companies that maintain the highest standards in safety, hygiene, customer engagement, and human resources.

Speaking at the awards Chairperson of Ireland Active, John Wilde paid tribute to the work each company continues to put in, even in testing times for the industry, “The Health, Fitness and Wellness sector have come through a trying time and the way these facilities have responded is really inspirational. Their commitment and dedication to achieving and maintaining such high standards is truly remarkable, and we would like to give a very big congratulations to all winners on their fantastic achievement.”

Aura Group chairman Gar Holohan said “2023 has been a remarkable year, It is a great honour for all Aura staff to be recognised once again as leaders in our industry with this award, following last month’s National Irish Safety Organisation ‘Exceptional High Achiever Award ‘.