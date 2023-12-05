Choir Christmas Concerts at St Finbarres Cathedral

5 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Music at Church of Ireland Cathedral

The choir of St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork will give two Christmas Concerts in the cathedral on Saturday 9th and 16th December. The concerts will feature all of your favourite Christmas Carols, with a few that you might not know too. There will be opportunities for audience participation during this ever-popular highlight of the year. Mulled wine and other refreshments will be available. It is advised to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment at https://www.corkcathedral.com/ webstore