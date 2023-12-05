Christmas Gift Idea: ‘artworks by disabled artists’

5 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ideal for all last-minute lists and gift-guides, a mid-December art sale in Cork city sees artworks by disabled artists on sale for €15 and up: not only can you own an affordable print or original artwork, but you are supporting the future work of Cork Supported Studios.

Cork Supported Studios are delighted to announce that they will be having a pop-up sale of prints and original works in Cork City Centre during December: the perfect place for Christmas shoppers to pick up an affordable and unique gift of art. In line with the current trend towards sustainable and ethical Christmas gifting, editors and journalists compiling last-minute gift guides should definitely feature this art sale!

Cork Supported Studios is a group of disabled artists who are supported in their arts practice, including studio time, regular exhibitions and sale of their work, by Crawford Art Gallery and MTU Crawford College of Art and Design. Several artworks by Supported Studios artists are now in the National Collection.

With prices starting at €15, there really will be something for everyone at this amazing sale. 70% of the proceeds will go directly to the artists and 30% will go to back in to supporting the work of Supported Studios, buying materials for artists and covering expenses such as travel.

This week, five Cork Supported Studio artists were at Meta HQ in Ballsbridge, Dublin, where they wowed staff members with demonstrations of their artistic skill: a file of photos from this visit is included below in editor’s notes.

The Supported Studios art sale is on from December 9 – 15 in the MTU Crawford College of Art and Design gallery, Grand Parade, Cork.