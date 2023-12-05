Cork Female business group elects President for 2024

5 December 2023

By Mary Bermingham

Network Ireland Cork, the Cork branch of a national organisation for women in business, has announced the appointment of Susana Marambio as President for 2024. Susana was appointed at the group’s Annual General Meeting held at City Hall yesterday.

Susana, a seasoned business leader with extensive experience in operations, e-commerce, and marketing within multinational organisations across Europe, succeeds the outgoing President Ingrid Seim. In 2021, Susana co-founded BBCS, a business consultancy that helps established business owners accelerate their growth.

Upon her appointment, Susana expressed her gratitude to the outgoing President and to her fellow committee members for their contribution throughout the year. She commended Seim’s strategic partnerships and her dedication to promoting discussions and initiatives in critical areas such as gender equality, politics, women’s health, and the arts.

Susana also highlighted the continued strength and resilience of Network Ireland Cork, which has been supporting women in business for 40 years. She also acknowledged the network’s dedicated committee members who give up their time voluntarily , – they are the backbone of the organisation.

“As a self-funded volunteer non-profit organisation, we are incredibly fortunate to have a team of dedicated volunteers who are the backbone of Network Ireland Cork,” Susana said upon her appointment as President. “Without their unwavering commitment and hard work, we would simply not exist. I am incredibly excited to collaborate with this exceptional group of individuals over the coming year to further strengthen Network Cork’s presence in Cork and continue providing invaluable support and resources to our members.”

Ahead of 2024, Susana outlined her vision for the future of Network Ireland Cork, emphasising the importance of creating a sense of belonging and fostering an environment of mutual understanding, encouragement, and collaboration.

“At the heart of our network lies a profound sense of belonging, where women feel valued, respected, and empowered to thrive,” she said. “We foster an environment of mutual understanding, encouragement, and collaboration, ensuring that every member feels connected and supported. Our network is more than just a professional organisation, it is a community where women can connect, grow, and achieve their full potential.”

Susana, originally from Santiago, Chile, moved to Europe in 2000, and has lived in Spain, The Netherlands and the UK. She has resided in Glanmire, Co. Cork since December 2020.

In addition to her Business Management Bachelor’s degree, Susana has pursued and achieved numerous certifications to enhance her career. She is committed to continuous learning and strives to acquire new knowledge and skills each year. In 2022, she attained the QQI Level 6 Training & Development Special Purpose Award through the Learning & Development Institute and in 2023, she completed the Prince2 Foundation Training with eCollege Solas.

She joined the Network Ireland Cork’s committee in 2021 and served as Social Media Officer before being elected Vice President in 2023.

During the AGM, the members of the Network elected the committee members for 2024 including Cathy Fitzgibbon as Vice President for 2024, Siobhán O’Leary as Secretary and Vanessa Cole as Treasurer.

Network Ireland Cork is the largest branch of Network Ireland across the country with close to 200 members. The network celebrated its 40th anniversary this year and continues to play a vital role in supporting women involved in business in the Cork region.