Empowering Accountants & Auditors: Experlu’s Platform for Auditors and Accountants to Showcase their Skills

6 December 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Surviving today’s competition is already difficult for entrepreneurs in the UK, which makes them look for top financial experts to navigate accounting and auditing complexities. These professionals not only help companies fulfil their accounting or auditing needs but also help them comply with the evolving laws and regulations in the country. There can be several other reasons why you need them, like tax preparation, VAT return filing, consultancy and advisory services, and more. Regardless of whether you are a startup looking for guidance on business structure or an established business seeking external audit services, these professionals can help you deal with all these situations.

But, the greatest hurdle is to hire the right kind of professionals who can understand your business requirements and help you accordingly. Experlu has made a bold move in transforming the way you hire auditors and accountants in the UK and Ireland. This platform works like a matchmaker between companies or individuals and top financial professionals in their network. The primary target of this cutting-edge online platform is to streamline your expert hiring process and save your time, effort, and resources. As the evolving business world demands cost-effective and reliable solutions, Experlu helps businesses by redefining their online accounting and audit services landscape.

Empowering accountants and auditors

If someone is looking to grow their accounting and auditing business online, Experlu offers an extraordinary platform that helps in finding new clients.

They can set up a free account on Experlu and add their skills, experience, and qualifications so clients know how efficient these professionals are and if they fit the client’s needs. The matchmaking algorithm of Experlu considers both the requirements of clients and businesses while matching them.

Experts can add their practice details and business information and get matched with clients that fit their profile. Additionally, this cutting-edge online platform sends emails to all the accountants and auditors on their network whenever a new job request is submitted.

They can send proposals to unlimited clients and get hired. However, Experlu handpicks all their experts by thoroughly checking and verifying their qualifications, certifications, skills, and experiences. Whenever these experts launch a job through the Experlu platform, they need to pay a success fee.

Hire financial experts in 48 hours

When hiring financial experts became a tough job for individuals and businesses, Experlu introduced its cutting-edge platform for meeting top professionals in the UK and Ireland. They are a renowned name in the market that serves as a matchmaker between top accountants and auditors and businesses or individual clients. Experlu can help you meet with top professionals within 48 hours. They not only save time and resources in sourcing talents but also help you select and list the best ones and interview them separately. Here are five steps that you can use to hire accountants and auditors in the UK.

Inquiry : Firstly, Experlu sends you a user-friendly online form to fill out your business requirements and preferences for selecting top financial professionals on the platform. Assessment : Now that you have submitted your requests to Experlu, their team will assess your needs and understand the unique financial goals of your business to connect you with the right fit accountants and auditors in the UK and Ireland. Proposals : They send out your job requirements on their network professionals’ email addresses when they accept them and send you a proposal within 48 hours or even a day. You can get up to three proposals for free to choose your expert among them. This matchmaking process of Experlu is absolutely free of cost. Evaluate : You get an opportunity to evaluate these three proposals separately and see if they fit your requirements and preferences. Hire : Now, if you have made a decision on these accountants and auditors, choose a proposal and proceed to work with your financial expert. However, you can also reject all three of the proposals if they aren’t suitable for your business.

Why Experlu for hiring financial experts?

With a combined experience of two decades, Experlu is creating a separate name from its competitors. This platform not only helps you connect with top professionals in the financial domain but also ensures they fit with your business culture, goals and visions. Here are a few more reasons why Experlu is gaining more popularity among other businesses in the UK and Ireland.

A huge network of professionals : You can find a huge number of professionals in Experlu’s network, from startup accountants to expert auditors, tax advisors, and bookkeepers in the UK and Ireland. Each of them has been carefully handpicked after thoroughly checking their profiles. Therefore, Experlu ensures you hire genuine specialists in the financial domain.

Industry-specific professionals : Experlu has a network of accountants and auditors from almost every industry. Therefore, no matter what your requirements are, you can find specialists on these platforms who are ready to understand your business requirements and achieve them effectively.

Free matchmaking service: You can connect with professionals on Experlu and get up to three proposals for free. They don’t charge you money even if you reject all three of them.

98% matchmaking accuracy : In most cases, the professionals in Experlu’s network fulfil every business requirement. Their matchmaking algorithm efficiently helps businesses to meet professionals who perfectly fit their needs and preferences.

Diverse selection : You get to choose professionals from multiple backgrounds available on Experlu’s network. They promote diversity initiatives and handpick candidates based on only qualifications, experience, and skills. They help you find talents with unique strengths and specialisations.

Time and cost efficiency: Experlu eliminates your struggle to find top professionals and saves your time for other core activities. On the other hand, they help professionals find clients easily and grow their businesses.

Transparency and choice: Not only clients but also professionals get the choice of connecting with each other. When clients submit their requests on the platform, Experlu sends notifications to these professionals; they can then choose whether to send proposals or not. The platform gives clients the freedom to compare prices, services, and credentials before hiring professionals.

How does Experlu set itself apart from the crowd?

Experlu has made a bold move by creating a platform that can help accountants and auditors showcase their skills and expertise. Whenever a client submit their accounting or auditing requirements on Experlu, they immediately notify the professionals, who then get to send their proposals. While evaluating the best professionals, clients can go through their portfolios and make better decisions. You can find very few platforms offering such opportunities to auditors and accountants in the UK and Ireland.