Improvement in Bus link between Fermoy and Dungarvan

6 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

TFI Local Link Waterford is enhancing bus services from Fermoy to Dungarvan, from Monday the 11th of December.

This enhancement is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

Route 364 will now operate four daily return services with additional peak time services between Dungarvan and Tallow and Tallow and Fermoy, Monday to Friday, and three return services on Saturday.

It will also provide a new connection from Fermoy to Dungarvan and improved connectivity to Lismore, Cappoquin, Davitt’s Quay and regional bus services.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Waterford General Manger James O’Donoghue said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of this route that will not only see an increase in the number of services between Tallow and Fermoy but also an additional five weekday services on the very busy Tallow to Dungarvan route.

“We are confident the improved connections will allow more people to use these TFI Local Link services.”