PROPERTY NEWS: 165-bedroom Hotel and offices to be built at Jacobs Island

6 December 2023

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Hibernia Star & McCarthy Developments Awarded Planning For Major Development for Cork at Jacobs Island, Cork

An Bord Pleanála has granted full planning permission to Hibernia Star for a new 165-bedroom hotel, and more than 10,600m2 office buildings overlooking Cork harbour on the Douglas Estuary at Jacob’s Island, Cork. The project will be delivered by McCarthy Developments and will have a capital value of almost €100 Million.

Welcoming the Bord’s decision, McCarthy Developments Managing Director, Dr. Tom McCarthy, said,

“We are delighted to move forward with the next phase of the Jacobs Island Master Plan, championed by McCarthy Developments over the last 20 years. This new phase of development has significant impact for Cork’s economic development, providing a new hotel for business and leisure visitors as well as substantial office accommodation required to fuel further investment and create significant employment in the Cork Region.”

McCarthy Developments have already delivered over 400 homes on the 50 acre waterfront site, with stunning harbour views and access to Cork’s Greenway which links Mahon, Rochestown and Cork city. With planning previously granted for an additional 440 housing units on the site, the Jacobs Island Master Plan also includes further strategic housing development to increase residential availability in Cork, as well as the development of several parks and recreational areas, ‘play and stay’ activities, communal courtyards, green streets, ample pedestrianisation, cycle paths and considerate landscaping. In line with the zoning and planning guidelines, the mixed use development will provide a vibrant urban area with a mix of residential, employment, childcare and other uses.

Work is expected to commence on the development in 2024.