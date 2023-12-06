Cork PR firm Springboard Communications moves to Victorian Quarter

6 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

The new space is a refurbished Georgian office at 18 Saint Patrick’s Place, Wellington Road. It features an open-plan design with strategically designed breakout areas, creating an environment that fosters collaboration and creativity. Prior to this, Springboard was based in offices at 15 South Terrace, and in earlier years still it operated from the Knockrea Lodge on the Blackrock Road.

Speaking on the move, Managing Director at Springboard Communications Susie Horgan said: “This relocation within Cork is a pivotal moment in our company’s journey. It’s not just a change of address; it’s to position us for sustained success and growth. Our new workspace seamlessly combines modern functionality with historical charm, featuring high ceilings and large windows that offer panoramic views. This environment is crafted to enhance teamwork, foster collaboration, and enable us to deepen our roots in the heart of the city.”

Susie added that the positioning within the Victorian Quarter (VQ), hailed as Cork’s ‘coolest neighbourhood’, immerses the team in a dynamic locale characterised by a thriving business and cultural community along with excellent transport links. The area’s resolute commitment to sustainability, reflected in its urban greening initiatives and net-zero plans, resonates seamlessly with Springboard’s core values.

Springboard Communications, which maintains a Dublin city presence, has seen a notable increase in its client base, spanning technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors, along with team growth of 40% in the past year.