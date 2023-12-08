A Look at the History of Table Game Trends in Cork

8 December 2023

By Roger Kennedy

Cork has been home to many games over the centuries, as the locals have always enjoyed trying the latest trends. By looking back at some of the most popular games played in this part of Ireland, we can see how technology has changed how we play even if our tastes now aren’t a million miles away from what people enjoyed in the past.

Online Games Are Changing the Way We Play

One of the most recent developments has seen online board and table games move online, making them more convenient and easier to play. Many games can be played this way, from chess to Monopoly and plenty of others that can be played against computer opponents or human rivals from across the world.

The example of roulette shows how this switch can greatly diversify a game’s appeal. When we look at the list of online roulette for real cash options, the titles include Lightning Roulette, Mega Roulette, and Gold Vault Roulette. All these variants are based on the original game that’s been around since at least the 18th century, with the same spinning numbered wheel, but with added features like multipliers meaning that the gameplay continues to evolve.

The Historic Game Pieces On Display at Cork City Museum

Let’s go back in time and see how those online games compare to some of the very first games played in Cork. To find out the details, we need to check out the exhibits displayed here by the Cork City Museum, which include a variety of pieces made from wood and bone, among other materials.

As for the games that can be spotted in these artefacts, there are pieces from medieval chess sets as well as from 9 Men’s Morris. The latter is a strategy game played on a board that the Anglo-Normans possibly introduced to the region when they invaded. Some of the pieces are yet to be identified, leading to the intriguing possibility that there may be games we haven’t yet been able to identify.

The Irish Version of the 30 Seconds Game

A recent example of a game being launched here gives us a good example of how trends can now quickly cross the planet. In this case, the story begins with a popular South African board game that was discovered by friends Greg Dooley and Liam Ryan when they worked there as teachers.

Greg is from Cork and when he moved back to Ireland he got in touch with Liam and they came up with the idea of creating a version of this game for the Irish market. Players get a card with five names on it and have to describe the names without using any of the names on the cards, all in the space of just 30 seconds.

This look at some of the gaming trends in Cork and across Ireland shows that people have always played using the materials and resources available to them. Yet, our love of games has remained strong over the centuries and some of the ways of playing have remained surprisingly similar over this time.