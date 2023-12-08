From Blackboard to Blogosphere: Top Tips for Online Learning

8 December 2023

By Gregory Chapman

The world of online learning is far from what most learners think until they enter the virtual academic environment. The transition from blackboard to blogosphere is not only about using some Learning Management System (LMS) platform. A far more important aspect relates to having to go without physical contact with the teacher and a sense of emotional belonging. It became especially clear during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic when most learners were forced to learn online and master all the challenges on the run. While most difficulties are still there, many lessons have been learned since then, as you shall learn from the tips that I have for you.

Learn to Fight Procrastination.

If there is only one tip that I could give you, it would be learning how to fight procrastination when you make the transition. The thing is that you will have even less time as you study online because there are many technical and scheduling issues that have not been there before. Now, if you fail to meet your deadline due to some technical matter, approach WritingUniverse to get things done in an emergency situation. We all have been there, so it’s perfectly normal to pay for essay paper and ask for help!

The Use of Mobile Alerts.

The first few months of online learning will feel like a nightmare, yet do not let it get to you because we all tend to get lost and confused with all the virtual alerts and urgent deadlines. The trick is to use something like Google Calendar or an app like EverNote to keep yourself aware of all the important dates and events. These apps will help you stay alert by sending notifications and having every important event planned and outlined by degree of importance. Now, you can use good old stickers on the wall with the key dates!

Keeping Yourself Hydrated Matters.

Another tip that will sound quite unusual to you is keeping your brain in a working state by drinking enough. No, we do not mean spending your time at the local pub as you might have thought! The talk is about keeping yourself hydrated by drinking at least 10-17 glasses of water (tea, juices, or anything non-alcohol) per day. Just have a smart water bottle along with you that will alert you when it’s time to have a drink by either beeping or sending a phone notification. By doing so, you will feel less exhausted and will eventually improve your cognitive skills.

Creation of a Safe Learning Space.

This aspect is often ignored, yet things like the amount of light in your room have a direct link to how you cope with stress, depression, tiredness, and fatigue. Think about decorating your study space and making it more practical by adding something special. While at it, you may check free essays on culture to get more ideas or just add smart LED lights to increase visibility and the presence of light in your room!

Investing in Quality Gear.

Another important thing is setting up your online learning gear correctly. It means investing in a pair of quality noise-canceling headphones and a modern webcam with an image stabilisation feature. The same is true for having a spare power bank device so you do not run out of power by accident when you are in the middle of an important task or somewhere on the move. As a student, you may be eligible for some software discounts if you consider the likes of Microsoft’s Office 365 Suite or the student campaign offerings by Apple Inc.

Studying and Listening to Music.

If there is one thing that you may not find in the typical classroom is the practice of playing your favourite music tracks while doing homework. Now, online learning makes it possible, which is a great way to relax and have some fun. Contrary to popular belief, music keeps you focused and disciplined, especially if it’s something ambient, an instrument, or a collection of songs that you know well. It helps you to focus on listening and eliminate all the other types of negative learning distractions. Just give it a try to see if it works for you!

Spending More Time Outside.

Even when you finally learn how to manage all of the virtual assignments and technology solutions that you have, do not forget about spending time outside. Even if you take a walk around the house or sit on the porch while exploring online learning platforms, it already matters! The same is true for some stretching exercises, so do not ignore this part of life, as it will help you to stay fit and release toxins.



The Problem of Emotional Belonging



This issue is one of the most challenging factors to deal with when it comes to online learning. Regardless of age or subject, most students find it difficult to stay focused as they become easily distracted by various alerts of apps running in the background or do not feel disciplined enough in the comfort of their homes. If one takes a deeper look at the problem, there is also an emotional constituent, which is caused by the lack of proper physical and social interaction between students and a teacher.

The virtual host alone cannot cope with all the objectives and keep everyone interested in most cases, which is why the use of gamification and interactive learning has become so popular. By adding surveys, small videos, virtual presentations, and progressive grading methods, students become in control of what and how they learn, thus gaining more confidence and peace of mind.

Bio

Gregory Chapman is a virtual studies specialist with a passion for journalism and research work. He loves to write on subjects like academic writing and university life by sharing helpful tips and ideas. Follow Gregory to make your learning fun and creative.