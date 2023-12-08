Blackwater Motor Group fundraise for Cork Penny Dinners

8 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Blackwater Motors Group are running a food drive appeal in support of Cork’s oldest charity, Cork Penny Dinners across their dealerships in Cork city and county with the help of Audi Cork Brand Ambassador, Peter O’Mahony.

This year marks the 3rd year of the food drive from the Motor Group, who have set up drop off points in their dealerships for staff, customers and general members of the public who are being asked to drop non – perishable items at any of the dealerships which will then be redistributed to Cork Penny Dinners during Christmas week. The drive will run to Wednesday, December, 20th.

Speaking at the launch of the food drive Blackwater Motors & Audi Cork, Group Fleet Manager, David McSweeney & a long-term volunteer with Cork Penny Dinners, said, “As a long-term volunteer with Cork Penny Dinners, I understand the vital role the donations make to the charity and would encourage people to support where they can. I would like to thank the Blackwater Motors Group for their valued support.”

To find a list of all the group dealership locations visit blackwatermotors.ie