Pilz celebrates 75 years of Global operations and 25 years of operations in Cork

8 December 2023

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Pilz is a German multinational focusing on automation technology. It develops and sells products, systems and services for safe automation including sensors, safety relays, control systems and drives. Pilz solutions can be used in all areas of mechanical engineering, including the packaging and automotive sector as well as the wind energy, transport and press industries.

Pilz is represented in 42 subsidiaries and branches on all continents. Pilz Ireland is located in the Cork Business and Technology Park, Model Farm Road, Cork. Today dignitaries visit the Cork facility to plant a tree.

The company was founded as a glass-blowing business by Hermann Pilz in Esslingen in 1948. Initial products included glass apparatus for medical technology and mercury relays for industrial applications. In the 1960s control passed to Hermann’s son Peter, who developed the company into a supplier of electronic control and monitoring devices and programmable logic controllers. In 1987 the company launched safety relay PNOZ, an emergency stop system.PSS control systems were developed in the 1990s. Other Pilz products and services include sensor technology, bus and industrial wireless systems, risk assessments and training courses on machinery safety.