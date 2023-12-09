Cork PR firm wins Fáilte Ireland internal comms contract

9 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

PRCA Agency of the Year Springboard Communications recently was appointed to partner with Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s national tourism development authority, on the development of a new internal communications strategy. This appointment comes following a competitive tender process.

Springboard Communications will work with the Fáilte Ireland team to develop a comprehensive internal communications strategy, aimed at engaging and empowering Fáilte Ireland’s employees across the country.

Speaking on the announcement, Susie Horgan, Managing Director of Springboard Communications, said: “We understand that effective internal communications are instrumental in achieving business objectives, for employee retention and recruitment and crucially managing an organisation’s reputation. We look forward to working with Fáilte Ireland to deliver their internal communications strategy in line with their organisational goals.”

Among Springboard Communications’ service offerings is ‘The Internal Wire’, a dedicated solution for delivering impactful internal communications results. This comprehensive suite of services encompasses internal communications audits and strategic planning, tailored training and workshops, content review, creative content planning and development, as well as support in change management and employer branding.