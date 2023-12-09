Defence Forces veterans’ charity to commemorate anniversary of the Cork Harbour Tragedy

9 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

ONE will host a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of the five Irish Naval Service and Cork Harbour Commission personnel who lost their lives in active service in 1942

Irish Defence Forces veterans’ charity ONE (Óglaigh Náisiúnta Na hÉireann, the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel) will, today, commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Cork Harbour Tragedy with a wreath-laying ceremony at East Beach Monument, Cobh. Honouring the five Irish Naval Service and Cork Harbour Commission personnel who tragically lost their lives in Cork Harbour in 1942, the ceremony will begin at 11am and will see 12 wreaths laid in their memory. The tragic incident saw two launch boats collide with the propellers of the Irish Poplar, resulting in the deaths of five serving personnel.

Among those laying wreaths at today’s ceremony will be the Deputy Mayor of County Cork, Cllr John Healy, Commodore Michael Malone, Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service (FOCNS), Brig General Brian Cleary, the General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade, and the families of the deceased men. In addition, wreaths will be laid by representatives from ONE branches, pilot boat crews, members of Royal British Legion (RBL), Royal Naval Association (RNA) representatives, members of the World Ship Society, and other veteran organisations.

In December 1942, Ireland’s first naval merchant ship, The Irish Poplar, was approaching Cork Harbour when tragedy struck. Used to complete transatlantic voyages and deliver essential supplies to a neutral Ireland during WWII, the vessel was due for an annual refit at Cork Dockyard. Under wartime regulations, every ship entering the harbour had to be inspected for weaponry and ammunition before docking. Four members of the Irish Marine Service – the forerunner of the current Irish Naval Service – Frank Lloyd, Frank Powell, Patrick Wilshaw, William Duggan, along with John Higgins and Jimmy Horgan from the Cork Harbour Commissioners, braved 20-foot waves and gale-force winds to board the ship. With no lighting, and operating in treacherous conditions, the launch boats collided with the Poplar’s propellers destroying the launch boats and capsizing the men into freezing cold waters.

Five members of the inspection party lost their lives in the accident. Only Helmsman Jimmy Horgan managed to escape the wreckage. He swam to Spike Island where he raised the alarm. Despite the efforts of port search parties, the bodies of John Higgins and Frank Powell were never recovered. Each year, on the Saturday closest to December 12th, ONE hosts a remembrance ceremony to honour the five men who lost their lives while serving their country. The Cork Harbour Tragedy represents the only occurrence where Irish servicemen died on active duty in WWII.

Speaking ahead of the Cork Harbour Tragedy commemoration ceremony, Cormac Kirwan, Irish Defence Forces veteran and CEO of ONE, said:

“It is with pride that we honour the five Irish men who lost their lives in the Cork Harbour Tragedy of 1942. John Higgins, Frank Lloyd, Frank Powell, Patrick Wilshaw and William Duggan made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and safeguard their country and its people. On the 81st anniversary of this tragedy, we remember these men and ensure that their bravery and heroism will never be forgotten.”

