Tourism Group ‘Ring of Cork’ holds AGM

9 December 2023

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Collaboration and Co-operation, future is very bright for Tourism in Cork

Castlemartyr Resort was the venue for Ring of Cork’s Annual Tourism Seminar, which was held on December 7th.

Guest speakers Derry Cronin of the Cronin Travel Group and Elaine O Halloran, Director of Sales & Marketing, Castlemartyr Resort certainly energised and inspired the audience with their own business stories. Derry spoke about his family business from when it was founded by his father Dermot Cronin over 65 years ago and the journey and resilience it has demonstrated.

Elaine gave a very informative sales insight into their customer which is mostly domestic and also about the importance of sales trip to the US, as the US market is their most lucrative revenue generating guest.

“Delighted to have had such excellent speakers with Derry Cronin and Elaine O Halloran. There was tremendous energy and positivity in the room where tourism businesses from Youghal, Ballycotton, Cloyne, Castlemartyr, Dungourney, Midleton, Whitegate, Ballinacurra, Rostellan, Aghada, Cobh, Fota, East Ferry, Carrigaline, Passage West, Cork City, Crosshaven, Ballincollig as well as representatives from Specialised Travel Services, Cork County Council and Narration, mingled post seminar in the stunning surrounds of Castlemartyr Resort”. Elga Ryan, SECAD Partnership & Ring of Cork Project Manager.

Collaboration and co-operation were common themes of the seminar. Ring of Cork was commended for the vast amount of collective training, networking and marketing supports it delivers every year for tourism businesses in Cork.

All together a very positive, informative, and inspiring seminar which also highlighted the importance of networking.