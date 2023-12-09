Car storage facility could hold 6,000 new cars at Ringaskiddy Port

9 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Did you know around 40,000 new cars pass through RIngaskiddy each year? but storing them takes much land

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is exploring a significant strategic partnership opportunity with two key customers – Euromed Ireland Logistics Ltd. (EIL) and National Vehicle Distribution (NVD), to develop a car storage facility at Ringaskiddy that could have the capacity to store approximately 6000 new trade cars at a time.

The businesses who have worked together for over 40 years, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to explore the potential of developing a new on-site car storage facility to support their automotive trade activities on-site in Ringaskiddy.

Approximately 40,000 new cars are traded through the Port per year and are currently stored across 25 acres of Port lands for up to a week at a time, before being distributed to dealerships throughout Ireland.

The agreement reflects an important collaboration and commitment to invest and assess the potential and viability of the facility which would provide an efficient solution to reduce the current on-dock footprint to a more sustainable level to support the growing demands of PoC’s car trade customers. PoC forecasts an almost 10,000 increase in trade vehicles through its site in 2024.

As the plan progresses, the required planning permission would of course be sought.

Commenting on the MoU, Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Cork Company stated, “The PoCC welcomes the opportunity presented by this potential collaboration to create sustainable solutions for trade car activities in Ringaskiddy. This project aligns with our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of port operations. We look forward to a collaborative approach in evaluating the viability of this project.”

Cormac Dufficy, Managing Director of Euromed Ireland Logistics Ltd stated, “We believe strong port infrastructure in Ireland fosters economic growth, enhances trade opportunities, and strengthens connectivity with the global markets we serve – therefore leading to improved offerings to our clients and continued growth in our volumes to and from Ireland.”

Andrew Boland, Managing Director of National Vehicle Distribution stated, “NVD is pleased to be a part of this collaborative initiative. The proposed development would align with our long-term vision of enabling the growth and trade of vehicles within the region. We look forward to closely working with our partners as we explore this opportunity.”