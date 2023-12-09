Gardai appeal for witnesses to todays N40 South Ring fatal crash

9 December 2023, 4.18pm

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle, which occurred between Junctions 9 and 10 on the South Ring Road (N40 Eastbound), Cork city, at approximately 10.10am this morning, Saturday 9th December 2023.

The male driver of the motorcycle (20s) was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Two lanes of the N40 are currently closed eastbound as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Cork are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Cork city N40 South Ring Road, eastbound this morning Saturday 9th December, 2023 between 9.15am and 10.15am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.