Christmas FM is back in Cork on 106.7FM and 87.7FM

Christmas FM is back to sprinkle Christmas joy and cheer across Cork – broadcasting in Cork City, Part County on 106.7FM and Cork North, Part County on 87.7FM.

The much-loved station, which marks the start of the official Christmas season for many, plays round-the-clock Christmas hits, spreading an abundance of festive cheer and seasonal goodwill in the run up to the big day. Listeners can enjoy all of their favourites including Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé and Slade as well as newer Christmas hits to add to their festive party playlist. Meanwhile, the radio station presenters will spread lots of holiday cheer keeping the spirits of the nation merry and bright as we embark on the big countdown to Christmas Day.

Christmas FM is also continuing with their hugely successful ‘Magic of Christmas’ appeal, raising funds for Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and a range of children’s charities nationwide making a difference in local communities through Community Foundation Ireland.

Last year, The Magic of Christmas appeal raised almost €300,000 for the charities and the fundraising initiative is hoping to raise over €1,000,000 between 2022 – 2024 for Ireland’s Children’s charities and to maximise the impact of the funds raised by helping more children in need.

The Magic of Christmas appeal helped many children in Cork last year through LauraLynn and Community Foundation Ireland. LauraLynn is Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice providing palliative and hospice care and support for children aged 0 – 18 years with life limiting conditions and their families. Funds raised last year were used to support the nursing team based in Mallow, Cork. The team was established to bring LauraLynn’s palliative care services into the community in Munster.

The station is presented on air each year by up to 100 volunteers who devote hundreds of hours of their time assisted by a core management team. Meanwhile, the costs of running Christmas FM are covered by various sponsors, ensuring listener donations go directly to the fundraising initiative. This year the station’s premier FM sponsors are Coca Cola, An Post and Cadbury.

Christmas FM is broadcasting from The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley who have kindly donated their studio space again this year.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM says:

“We launched The Magic of Christmas appeal so we could help children who need it most and make a real difference in local Irish communities. Through The Magic of Christmas appeal, we are changing the lives of children and we can see the positive impact funds raised last year had in County Cork. This year, we are once again raising funds for The Magic of Christmas appeal, supporting a range of children’s charities across Ireland. We’re calling on Christmas FM fans across County Cork to tune in and donate so we continue to support children in the local community.”

What charities will benefit from funds raised by Christmas FM this year?

