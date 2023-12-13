Funding for Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, North County Cork

13 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

TD welcomes €300,000 in funding for The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll – 800,000 allocated to Cork animal welfare charities on Animal Welfare Awareness Day

Local Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan, recently welcomed €300,000 in funding for The Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll.

The funding announcement was made by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to mark Animal Welfare Awareness Day.

Deputy Moynihan said: “Animal welfare is important to all of us in Ireland and is a key priority for Fianna Fáil in Government. This funding will support local organisations who protect and take care of animals.

“Those who work for animal welfare charities are frontline workers and treat it as a vocation. I am extremely grateful of the tremendous work they do in keeping pets and animals safe. They play a crucial role in helping animals in need, educating people, and raising public awareness about improving animal welfare.

“This funding is in recognition of the important work carried out, often in very challenging circumstances, by such organisations and their dedicated volunteers and staff across Ireland.”