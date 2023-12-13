Oriel House Hotel secures Great Place to Work Certification

13 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ballincollig Hotel secures Great Place to Work Certification™ for November 2023 – November 2024

Oriel House Hotel, a distinguished member of the Talbot Collection, is thrilled to announce its attainment of the Great Place to Work Certification™ for the year 2023-2024. This prestigious recognition reflects the hotel’s commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment, emphasizing employee well-being, and embodying a positive and aspirational company culture.

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is a globally recognized accolade granted to organizations that excel in promoting a workplace where employees thrive. It is awarded based on criteria such as organizational culture, employee satisfaction, and management practices. Oriel House Hotel’s achievement is particularly noteworthy as it received an outstanding overall score surpassing the industry standards.

At the heart of this accomplishment is Oriel House Hotel’s diverse and inclusive team, contributing to a strong sense of community within the workplace. The hotel’s six core values—Excellence, Quality, Trust & Honesty, Respect, Team, and Progression—serve as the foundation of its acclaimed company culture. Guests often commend the hotel for the caring environment created by the team’s hard work and dedication.

Oriel House Hotel and the Talbot Collection are unwavering in their commitment to delivering excellence and quality across all facets of their operations. The success of their endeavors is attributed to the exceptional individuals who collectively form an outstanding team. The hotel values progression, innovation, and adaptability, believing that investing in the development and retention of talent is paramount to sustained growth and success.

In expressing their gratitude for the recognition, Janice McConnell, General Manager at Oriel House Hotel, stated, “Receiving the Great Place to Work Certification™ is a tremendous honor for us. Achieving a score of 68%, speaks volumes about the dedication of every team member at Oriel House Hotel. We are immensely proud of our #TeamTalbot and remain committed to providing an exceptional workplace for our valued team.”