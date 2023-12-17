Final dates for posting in time for Christmas

17 December 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

An Post has issued some final pieces of posting advice to customers sending cards and parcels this festive season. Latest dates of posting for the UK and Ireland are just around the corner, and An Post is encouraging customers to get down to their local Post Office this weekend and get their final Christmas cards and gifts into the mail.

Latest Dates of Posting 2023

For posting parcels to Europe, today, Thursday, is officially the last posting day, and Monday December 18th for letters and cards.

For posting cards and parcels to England, Scotland and Wales, Monday 18th is the final date for posting for delivery in time for Christmas.

For posting cards and parcels to Northern Ireland, Tuesday 19th is the final date for posting for delivery in time for Christmas.

And lastly, for posting within the Republic of Ireland, customers have until Thursday December 21st to send their cards and parcels – but An Post urges customers not to leave it until the last minute.

Posting Advice

As well as the latest dates of posting, An Post reminds customers to:

Always include a return address on their card or parcel, on the top left hand corner of the item, whether posting locally or across the globe. This ensures that, if for some reason an item cannot be delivered, An Post can return it to you.

Take time to pack and seal packages carefully (or use best-value prepaid giftboxes available in post offices) with full correct address and return address details, check the postage due and seal all envelopes.

For any last minute presents, or those hard-to-buy-for loved ones, pop into your local Post Office for stocking fillers, such as Irish Country Music and other special stamps, One4All gift cards, An Post Mobile phones and accessories, and Irish Stamp yearbooks.

An Post’s Sarah O’Dwyer says “Card and parcel volumes are soaring internationally so we urge customers not to leave it until the last minute to post to family and friends at home and abroad. There’ll be full postal deliveries across Ireland this Saturday and Post Offices will be open all day for gift shopping, posting and banking services.”

For more advice on Christmas sending visit anpost.com/christmas