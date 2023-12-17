Bishops of Cork bless the S.H.A.R.E. Crib on St Patrick Street, Cork

17 December 2023

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

The two bishops of Cork – the Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton and the Most Reverend Dr Fintan Gavin - met for one of the annual highlights in both the Cork and local ecumenical calendar; the Blessing of the S.H.A.R.E. crib on St Patrick Street, Cork on Friday evening 15th December. Nearly 2000 students will be involved in this year’s fast and collection.

At the launch of Cork’s Iconic SHARE Crib to on St. Patrick Street. True Christmas spirit will be felt on the streets of Cork city over the next two weeks, as almost 2,000 students from 22 schools across the city and county don the familiar yellow jackets and rally the troops for the annual SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) fundraising effort.

Welcoming the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Kieran McCarthy and the two bishops, SHARE chairperson, student Andrew Maume, emphasised how much it means to have the Lord Mayor there to open the crib, and the ‘two bishops here to bless it, as SHARE is a religious organisation.’

S.H.A.R.E. (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) was founded in 1970 by students of Presentation Brothers College in Cork and now, in its 54th year, has expanded to involve 22 schools in the Cork area. In addition to supported independent living in 140 SHARE houses SHARE provides a wide range of services to older people in Cork City and area. The students are fully involved not just in the annual fund-raising but in visiting older people and in activities at the SHARE day centre.

Bishop Colton said: