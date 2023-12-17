Literary journal, the Four Faced Liar, launches its second issue

17 December 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Four Faced Liar, Cork’s proudly Irish and globally resonant literary journal, has launched its much-anticipated second issue. Following the resounding success of its sold-out inaugural edition, the second offering features 31 pieces of poetry, fiction, non-fiction, and visual art, showcasing the best emerging and established voices in Ireland and beyond.

The journal proudly presents an insightful interview with award-winning writer Victoria Kennefick (Eat or We Both Starve and the forthcoming Egg / Shell — both from Carcanet), who is currently UCD/Arts Council of Ireland Writer-in-Residence and is the 2022-2024 Poet-in-Residence at The Yeats Society Sligo.

Renowned Cork-based visual artist Deirdre Frost is behind the front cover of Issue 2, with her captivating work titled The Three Graces. Frost is currently featured in an exhibition at the Lavit Gallery in Cork City.

Readers can also explore brand-new work from London Magazine Poetry Prize 2023 winner Robert Hamberger along with a thought-provoking non-fiction essay by acclaimed Canadian writer and academic, Sneha Subramanian Kanta, contributing to the vibrant diversity within the issue.

Co-founded and edited by Patrick Holloway, Lucy Holme, Stephen Brophy, and Rosie Morris, The Four Faced Liar amplifies Cork as a cultural capital while also providing a global platform for creative talents. The quartet is dedicated to supporting emerging writers and artists, offering constructive feedback, and ensuring transparency in the submission process. Their commitment includes compensating all contributors for their invaluable contributions.

Speaking on Issue 2 of this diverse anthology, Lucy Holme said: “Following the remarkable success of our inaugural edition, we are delighted to launch our second issue. Our first edition garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying our commitment to amplifying diverse voices. With Issue 2, we’re thrilled to continue this journey, presenting an eclectic mix of work from emerging and established artists across Ireland, Canada, Australia, Nigeria and the US to name a few. This global collaboration underscores our mission to create a literary platform that transcends borders and celebrates the richness of creative expression.”

The journal, priced at €10, is available online at the4facedliar.com along with selected stores including Waterstones Cork; Dubray Cork; Cork Flower Studio; Wunderkaffee, Farran Woods, Leaf & Bower, Ballincollig; and Dublin’s Books Upstairs amongst others. For more information follow The Four Faced Liar at @the4facedliar on Instagram and @the4facedliar on XTwitter.

Submissions for Issue 3 will open in Spring 2024.