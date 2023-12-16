Fort2Fort Charity Cycle raises €24,223 for Cork beneficiaries

16 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Organisers of the annual Fort2Fort Charity Cycle, which took place earlier than usual this year, on Saturday, 29th July, recently announced that €24,223 was raised, and has now been distributed to a number of local beneficiaries including the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, Fort Camden Meagher Restoration Fund, Carrigaline Men’s Shed, Passage West Men’s Shed, four Lions Clubs (Cork, Carrigaline, Cobh and Bishopstown), and Crosshaven Soccer Club.

349 cyclists from 14 counties cycled in the popular cycle around Cork Harbour, which, to take advantage of fairer weather conditions, took place on the earlier summer date, having previously run in October. Since it began in 2012, the annual fundraiser has raised more than €380,000 for local beneficiaries.

Speaking at the presentation of funds at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island on 4th December, Martin Adams, Chairman of Fort2Fort said “The cyclists are key to the success of Fort2Fort, and we were delighted to see an increase in numbers this year. Without them, the event simply wouldn’t be what people have come to know and love on the cycling calendar. Our sponsors are also vitally important, and we were delighted to have a number of our regular sponsors back on board, as well as welcoming some new ones. Sponsors’ donations mean that all cyclists’ entry fees can go directly to charities. A special mention must also go to the entire organising committee and volunteers, who gave their time so selflessly to support this year’s event. We were blessed with beautiful weather on the day, and I’m sure it will encourage many more cyclists to join us for future events.”

Deirdre Finn, Acting CEO, and Head of Fundraising at the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, who benefitted to the tune of €7,848 from this year’s cycle, said “We were so grateful to, once again, be a beneficiary of Fort2Fort, and funds raised will go towards the new Mercy Cancer CARE Centre, which is due to open in early 2024. The Cancer CARE Centre will provide a quiet and safe place for patients and their families to access an increasingly necessary range of services to support those affected both directly and indirectly by a cancer diagnosis; and will also be home to our flagship Psycho-oncology service.”

Sponsors and supporters of the 2023 Fort2Fort were Cork County Council, Arachas, Radisson Blu, Ahern, Roberts, O’Rourke & Williams Solicitors, Bishopstown Developments, Brooks, Carbon Group, FDC Financial Services, Green Circle Marketing, Kelloggs, Logitech, MCK Electrical, MSL Cork, Michael Piggott, RDJ, andThe Roaring Donkey.