Charleville teacher receives award

15 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Primary Education graduate, Angela O’Mahony, from Ballyhea, Charleville, had double cause for celebration after achieving ‘top of her class’ status at the annual Hibernia College conferring ceremony which was held at Dublin’s Convention Centre recently.

In addition to receiving her Masters qualification, Angela was honoured with the overall Student of the Year Award – presented by the College to the student in each cohort with the highest grade across the Primary programme.

In addition, Angela also received the INTO Vere Foster Medal – awarded by the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) for ‘Outstanding Performance in School Placement’.

This year, Angela was one of over 1,190 graduates from all 26 counties to qualify in Primary and Post-Primary teaching, Inclusive and Special Education and Data Analytics at the ceremony which saw the largest ever number of teachers graduate in Ireland.

Congratulating her and other graduates, Dr Mary Kelly, Academic Dean at Hibernia College, said all teachers in attendance “hold the key to transformative change in the world by shaping the minds and futures of the next generation, at a time when our country is so short of teachers”.