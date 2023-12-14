Electronic Speed Reflector Signs for Banteer, Ballydesmond, Derrinagree, Nadd & Rathcoole Villages

14 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Councillors in the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District have approved funding to install electronic speed reflector signs in Banteer, Ballydesmond, Derrinagree, Nadd & Rathcoole villages.

Electronic speed reflector signs display the speed of approaching vehicles in real-time. The signs remind drivers of the actual speed limit in place and studies show that the electronic speed reflector signs produce significant reductions in average speeds and long-term increases in compliance with speed limits.

The investment for Banteer, Ballydesmond, Derrinagree, Nadd & Rathcoole villages, North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea said “I very much welcome the investment made here by the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District. I have been contacted by constituents and community groups in all of these villages seeking some assistance with the reduction of speed and these electronic speed reflector signs will now go some way in addressing this issue”.

“We have chosen the area around Banteer National School for attention as to ensure the safety of children attending the School and community facilities here. The road from Newmarket into Ballydesmond will be the focus for Ballydesmond as I have had several complaints here about the speed in the area. Derrinagree has a busy School and Church on the edge of the road so we felt some attention was needed here also. The approach to Nadd village from the Cork side will be the focus of the investment in Nadd and finally, the approach route to Dromtarriffe GAA Club will be the focus in Rathcoole village”.

Cllr. O’Shea added “I want to thank the individuals and communities who have liaised with me on these issues over the last number of months and I am delighted to now seeing some action as a result. I want to thank the Area Engineers for listening to our calls for improvements here and I hope, once the electronic speed reflector signs are installed and working that we will see a significant reduction in speed in these villages”.