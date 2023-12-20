Addressing Workplace Bullying Among Youths: How to Solve Issues as an Organization

20 December 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Increased online communication and social media are having a huge impact on workplace bullying among youths.

Over the years, this cancer has shed light on the need for proactive actions to address and prevent the behaviour. In this article, we will dive into workplace bullying among youths and offer several ways to address the issue as an organization.

What is workplace bullying?

Workplace bullying refers to the intentional, repeated and harmful mistreatment of one or more individuals by others in the workspace. Workplace bullying can manifest in different forms including:

Intimidation

Verbal abuse

Cyberbullying

Exclusion

This can impact the behaviour of youth and eventually their productivity.

Common forms of workplace bullying

A common workplace bullying myth is having a competitive personality. This suggests that bullying does not harm or even affect performance. However, research indicates that bullies often envy and victimize the organization’s focused high performers.

Some common forms of workplace bullying include:

Intimidation

This is instilling coercion and fear towards a work colleague through various means like aggressive verbal language verbal threats or any other form of harassment.

Cyberbullying

This refers to the use of electronic devices or online platforms to harm, intimidate and harass others. In the workplace, cyberbullying can manifest in ways like; public forum shaming, impersonation, and exclusion on collaborative projects.

Verbal abuse

This includes the use of words, language, and tone that are intended to harm and manipulate another person.

Effects of workplace bullying

Psychological effect

Depression – Continued workplace bullying can lead to feelings of hopelessness and isolation.

Anxiety and stress – The fear of mistreatment from workplace colleagues can lead to stress and anxiety.

Professional Consequences

Career implications – Workplace bullying can hinder oneself from advancing in one career due to a lack of confidence.

Decreased productivity – Just like too much online casino NetBet can affect your work performance, any form of bullying will hinder your productivity whether in the professional workplace or otherwise.

Legal and ethical concerns

Ethical dilemmas – An organization’s reputation is in jeopardy when workplace bullying persists.

Legal concerns -Depending on government regulations against workplace bullying, an organization may face legal ramifications if it does the issue internally.

Addressing workplace bullying

Any form of bullying has severe implications on individual and overall organisational performance in the long run.

The best chance a youth or company has to prevent workplace bullying from taking root is to be proactive about it. Here are some ways to address workplace bullying.

Recognize workplace bullying proactively

Clearly define what constitutes workplace bullying. Ensure every employee in the organization is aware of these forms of bullying at work. This may include; verbal abuse, exclusion, intimidation and more.

Offer continuous training

Constantly educate your employees on these forms of workplace bullying including new set standards. Being proactive about these issues can prevent any bullying from taking root in the organization.

Enforce consequences

Once in a while, an organization may have bad actors set to sabotage the business’ productivity through bullying. Ensure the consequences of any form of bullying are stipulated clearly.

Set up reporting mechanisms

A clear and confidential system is one to ensure workplace bullying is handled instantly. This may include; an anonymous hotline, a designated person within the organization to report or an online reporting system.

Conclusion

A workplace environment is dynamic, with so many moving parts among employees. Despite this, no form of bullying should be condoned, more so, among youths looking to climb their professional ladder.

The best way an organization can curb any form of workplace bullying is to be proactive about it through training, safe reporting systems and more.