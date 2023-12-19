45,000 meals delivered to Cork Food charities thanks to Deliveroo and Foodcloud

19 December 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

More than 45,000 meals have been distributed to vulnerable people and families in Cork by local charities such as Feed Cork, thanks to a partnership between Deliveroo Ireland and tech based food redistribution enterprise FoodCloud.

The partnership, which began in 2022, aims to provide half a million meals for FoodCloud’s network of 650 community and voluntary groups across Ireland by 2024. The partnership is part of Deliveroo Ireland’s global Full Life campaign. Full Life aims to use Deliveroo’s unique network of riders, grocers, restaurants, and customers for good and support the local communities in Ireland where it operates.

Deliveroo’s Ireland team has revealed that through support from Cork customers, a total of 45,522 meals have been donated to charities which help people that face food insecurity.

Cork Deliveroo customers have backed the campaign by making donations to FoodCloud when placing orders on the Deliveroo app. An in-app charity donation option allows customers to add a ’round-up’ donation to their orders. This rounds up an order total to the nearest euro, with all proceeds going to FoodCloud. For every €1 raised, 3.2 meals are provided to people facing food insecurity.

One of the charities being supported by the Deliveroo Ireland and FoodCloud partnership is Feed Cork.

Feed Cork is the humanitarian department of Cork Church. It partners with community organisations and businesses to help fight food insecurity locally by providing a three-day supply of nutritional food for individuals and families that need this support.

Speaking on the partnership, Helen Maher, Regional Director, Deliveroo Ireland, said:

“We’re pleased to have achieved the significant milestone of providing more than 45,000 meals for vulnerable people across Cork. We couldn’t have achieved this without the incredible support of our customers, partners and riders. Deliveroo’s commitment to supporting Irish charities remains firm and we will continue to offer our support to local organisations by donating meals and raising funds for groups like Feed Cork.”

Angela Ruttledge, Head of Public Engagement at FoodCloud added:

“It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with Deliveroo Ireland on its Full Life Campaign, promoting awareness of food insecurity across the country. By mobilising its customers to donate, Deliveroo Ireland is helping to ensure vulnerable people have access to healthy and nutritious meals.”

