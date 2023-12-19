15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
19th December, 2023

Mater Private Network Cork Hospital staff donation to Mahon Community Development

19 December 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Mahon Community Development has received a welcome Christmas gift totalling €2,765 from Mater Private Network Cork who nominated the group as its chosen charity. Hospital staff donated the money at a Halloween Bake Sale and on the night of Mater Private Cork’s 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner. The CEO of Mater Private Network Cork, Sandra Daly, pictured presenting the cheque to Martha Halbert, Community & Placemaking, Cork City Council, who received it on behalf of Mahon Community Development.

Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

