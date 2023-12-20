Cork City Council adopts Casual Trading Byelaws 2023 for Cork City

20 December 2023

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council passed the 2023 Casual Trading Byelaws at its monthly Council Meeting on Monday 11 December.

The aim of the byelaws is to update and strengthen the rules for trading and the criteria for allocating pitches in order to promote the highest quality trading and ensure the vibrancy and viability of our markets and public spaces. The byelaws also designate new casual trading areas.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Kieran McCarthy said:

“I welcome these updated casual trading byelaws to reflect our vibrant and growing city. These byelaws represent a milestone for an important body of work from our history of trading in Cornmarket street and Kyle Street to another 8 designated areas. The City Council will work closely with our traders to make them a success and I wish our traders well in their trade for 2024.”

Copies of the Casual Trading Byelaws are available for public inspection during normal office hours at Cork City Hall, Anglesea Street, or may be viewed online at https://www.corkcity.ie/en/council-services/news-room/latest-news/cork-city-casual-trading-bye-laws-2023.pdf. The byelaws will commence on 1 March 2024.

Casual trading has played a vital role in the Cork City’s history and tradition, and these byelaws will protect and regulate this role. Their publication follows a consultation process with key stakeholders and receipt of submissions following the statutory process. The City Council wishes to thank all stakeholders for their continued co-operation for this important body of work for our city and will continue to liaise to make this work a success.