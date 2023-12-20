Mayor Visits 5 Housing Developments in North County Cork

20 December 2023

By David Lynch

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’ Flynn has visited five Social and Affordable Housing Developments in North Cork that will provide 78 new homes in the area.

In Mitchelstown, construction is underway on an eight home social housing development at Brigown Road. Additionally, a scheme of seven social houses were recently completed at Pound Lane in Kilworth.

Mayor O’Flynn also visited Fermoy where a mixed social and affordable development of 45 houses is currently under construction at Rathealy Close, while Focus Ireland is constructing seven apartments at Oliver Plunkett Hill, furthering options for social and affordable housing in the region.

To complete the visit, Mayor O’Flynn turned the sod at Uplands in Fermoy, marking the commencement of the construction of eleven social houses.

Speaking of these important housing developments for North Cork, Mayor O’Flynn said, “These schemes form part of the commitments set out in Cork County Council’s Housing Delivery Action Plan, prepared under Housing for All. The Plan will see 3,198 new Social Housing Units provided across the county from 2022 – 2026, together with an Affordable Housing programme that will also make over 700 Affordable Purchase and Cost Rental dwellings available. I am delighted to witness the impressive progress at each of these schemes in Mitchelstown, Kilworth and Fermoy and look forward to seeing each home occupied in the near future.”