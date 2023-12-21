Look forward to a 2024 break at The Imperial Hotel with this special offer

21 December 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Imperial Hotel Cork is launching an extra value January Sale where you can save 20% off B&B stays and get an extra €24 food credit to spend at the hotel!

As Christmas festivities start to wind down, savvy shoppers will be poised and ready to grab a bargain in the January sales. But did you know that the period between Christmas and the New Year is also a great time to make savings on hotel stays too to get your year off to a great start?

The Imperial Hotel, Cork is excited to extend the holiday spirit with a special post-Christmas sale. They are offering guests an irresistible 20% off on all bed and breakfast overnight stays and a bonus €24 food credit which you can use towards afternoon tea, lunch, dinner, coffee and pastries or whatever you fancy any of the hotel’s fabulous food and drinks venues which includes Lafayette’s, Sketch and No.76.

Just imagine stepping into the New Year, 2024, with indulgence and luxury at a historic city centre hotel! Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family retreat, or a solo escape, The Imperial Hotel, Cork welcomes guests to embrace the tranquillity of the post-holiday season and create lasting memories with a 20% discount on their stay. The Imperial Hotel’s New Year Sale is the perfect way to beat the January Blues and give yourself a break to look forward to.

General Manager of The Imperial Hotel Cork, Kresmir Krezo expressed his enthusiasm about the post-Christmas promotion, stating, “We want to give back to our loyal guests and extend the holiday cheer into the New Year. Our January Sale provides an excellent opportunity for guests to unwind in the iconic surroundings of The Imperial Hotel at a great price and start the year on a high note.”

This limited-time offer runs from the 26th of December until the 9th of January, so book fast if you want to experience the timeless elegance of The Imperial Hotel!

Nestled in the heart of Cork City, The Imperial Hotel has a long list of famous past guests, including Michael Collins, Grace Kelly, Frederick Douglass and more recently the President of Ireland. The Imperial Hotel invites guests to experience a stay in one of their well-appointed rooms or suites, providing a perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of the day to day life, or unwind in the spa’s Vitality Suite.

This exclusive 20% off and €24 food credit promotion is available to book online at imperialhotelcork.com/JanuarySale (live on 26th Dec) or by contacting the reservations team at 021 4274040.

Terms and conditions apply. Available on select dates, subject to availability, no changes once the sale is over.