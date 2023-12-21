If you’re organising a Festival in 2024 – check out this €6,000 grant

21 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting applications for funding under the Cork County Local Festival Fund 2024, a competitive grant scheme supporting the development of festivals that drive domestic tourism and help to improve the visitor experience.

A total of €85,000 is available through the Local Festival Fund for 2024 and applicants can apply for funding up to a maximum of €6,000 per festival. Funding is provided by Fáilte Ireland, at 50%, with Cork County Council providing the additional 50% match funding.

A festival may be eligible for funding under the Local Festival Fund, if:

It is held within the boundaries of Cork County

It attracts domestic visitors and improves the visitor experience

It generates a minimum of 150 visitor bed-nights in paid accommodation

The festival has a minimum expenditure of €7,500

Welcoming the announcement of the scheme for 2024, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn said, “Cork County Local Festival Fund 2024 will support some of Cork’s most exciting and unique festivals in 2024. Festivals have huge positive effects on our towns and villages. Not only do they promote cultural heritage and foster community pride, they also are a huge boost to the economy. As well as bringing local communities together, local festivals have the potential to attract thousands of visitors to Cork County to experience our rich culture, deep rooted traditions and vibrant community spirit.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Valerie O’Sullivan added, “This year, Cork County Council has increased its funding in support of local festivals and events, with a renewed emphasis on sustainability. Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to Climate Change, part of the total fund of €85,000 will be allocated to successful Local Festival Fund applicants that demonstrate festival greening measures using sustainable best practices. Cork County hosts an array of distinctive and exciting festivals of all sizes and we are delighted to support the groups and communities that work tirelessly to bring these events to life for everyone to enjoy.”

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, said, “Festivals and events play a key role in delivering brilliant visitor experiences, providing a unique reason for visitors to choose a destination and increasing footfall for local businesses, supporting jobs and revenue generation. Managed by Cork County Council, the Local Festival Fund will support festivals that drive domestic demand and enhance the visitor experience across Cork County. I am delighted to see that Cork County Council has, once again this year, placed an increased emphasis on sustainable festivals. This year, funding is available, additional to the Local Festival Funding, for festivals who demonstrate the capability of implementing festival ‘greening’ measures to consciously reduce their impact on the environment.”

Further information on the Local Festival Fund, including application criteria is available on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie Online applications close on Friday the 26th of January at 5.00pm. For further details contact LocalFestivalFund@CorkCoCo.ie