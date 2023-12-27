A festive experience at Midleton Distillery Experience.

27 December 2023

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

Visit the heart and soul of Irish whiskey at Midleton Distillery Experience in Co. Cork this festive season; the place seven of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys call home . Midleton Distillery Experience brings you beyond process and taste and takes you to the very essence of Irish whiskey. Taste, learn, shop, and take in the magic of Midleton this Christmas season. Distillery exclusive whiskeys and personalisation are available from the retail shop, for any last-minute gifts. Experience ticket prices start from €26.

Reopening on 27th December, Tickets are available for all the experiences from on the Midleton Distillery website