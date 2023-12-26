Closing date for Texaco sports grant

26 December 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Former Irish rugby international, Donncha O’Callaghan has issued a call to sports clubs in Cork reminding members that the countdown is on to the 31st January closing date by which applications for a €5,000 award under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative must be made.

Noting the benefit to be gained by the award, the popular broadcaster and adjudicator confirmed that “entry is open to all clubs irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal, or gender, including those whose application may have been unsuccessful previously.”

Now in its fourth year, the annual initiative has already seen funding of €385,000 distributed to clubs across the 26 counties, of which €15,000 has come to Co. Cork with successful applicants Riverstown Amateur Boxing Club, Glanmire (2021), Rockbán Ladies Football and Camogie Club (2022) and Bandon Ravens Basketball Club (2023) receiving €5,000 in each case.

Further information can be viewed at www.TexacoSupportforSport.com