Barnardos Cork Shop Calls for Unwanted Christmas Gifts

29 December 2023
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
Barnardos children’s charity is calling on the Cork public to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts to their shops. Whether it’s a jumper a size too small, perfume you already have or a book you already read, it can be donated to one of Barnardos shops and will be greatly welcomed by staff. Every cent generated from a donated item will go towards the charity’s work with children and families across Ireland in 2024.
Barnardos Cork shop is located on 99 Main Street in the City. The children’s charity has six shops around the country, located in Dublin (Dalkey, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack and Dun Laoghaire) Carlow and Wexford that are accepting donations.
Bernadette Harrington, Barnardos Retail
If you wish to donate any unwanted gifts this year, you will find your nearest shop and its opening hours here.