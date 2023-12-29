Barnardos Cork Shop Calls for Unwanted Christmas Gifts

29 December 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Barnardos children’s charity is calling on the Cork public to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts to their shops. Whether it’s a jumper a size too small, perfume you already have or a book you already read, it can be donated to one of Barnardos shops and will be greatly welcomed by staff. Every cent generated from a donated item will go towards the charity’s work with children and families across Ireland in 2024.

Barnardos Cork shop is located on 99 Main Street in the City. The children’s charity has six shops around the country, located in Dublin (Dalkey, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack and Dun Laoghaire) Carlow and Wexford that are accepting donations.

Bernadette Harrington, Barnardos Retail Shops Manager said: ‘Over 650 children and families are supported by Barnardos annually in Cork. Services like Early Years Services and Family Support Services are available in Knocknaheeny, Mahon, Fermoy, Mitchelstown and Youghal. If you have received a gift that was too small, too big or just not right we will gladly find a home for it in our shop. The funds brought in from each donated item will go directly towards the work in 54 service locations, in family homes, schools, early learning and care settings and communities. In 2022, Barnardos worked with 20,838 children and their families, your donations will ensure our work can continue to support those who need it. Because childhood lasts a lifetime.’

If you wish to donate any unwanted gifts this year, you will find your nearest shop and its opening hours here.