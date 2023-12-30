Women’s Little Christmas at the Metropole Hotel

30 December 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel is inviting women from across Cork to celebrate Women’s Little Christmas in the heart of the Victorian Quarter. The hotel, which is located on MacCurtain St, is hosting a luncheon and fashion showcase in aid of Marymount Hospice and Hospital on Saturday, January 6th 2024.

The event kicks off at 12.30pm with a prosecco reception and three-course lunch followed by a fashion show and styling session. Cork’s RedFM presenter Ciara Revins will be the MC for the event which is scheduled to finish at 5.30pm.

Tickets cost €60 per person and can be booked by emailing christmas@themetropolehotel.com or by phoning 021 464 3700.