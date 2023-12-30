RUGBY: Munster name Team to face Connacht

30 December 2023

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

The Munster side has been named for the New Year’s Day URC Interpro derby against Connacht at The Sportsground (3pm).

There are seven personnel changes and one positional switch from the side that faced Leinster four days ago as hooker Eoghan Clarke makes his first start for Munster.

Tadhg Beirne returns to captain the side with Fineen Wycherley back from a shoulder injury as Academy out-half Tony Butler, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Jeremy Loughman also slot into the starting XV.

There is a positional switch for Gavin Coombes as he moves into the back row.

Simon Zebo, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly start in an unchanged back three.

Scannell and Antoine Frisch partner up in midfield with Murray and Butler in the half-backs.

Loughman, Clarke and Oli Jager pack down in the front row with Wycherley and Beirne in the engine room.

Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and Coombes complete the side with Hodnett making his 50th Munster appearance.

Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley and John Ryan provide the front row back-up with Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, Seán O’Brien and Academy winger Shay McCarthy are the backline replacements.

In line with IRFU player management guidelines, Craig Casey and Jack Crowley were unavailable for selection.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Tony Butler, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Eoghan Clarke, Oli Jager; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne (C); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Seán O’Brien, Shay McCarthy.