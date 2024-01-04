Golden Globes Gamble on Cillian Murphy Ahead of Sunday’s Awards Bash

4 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

There are a trio of Irish nominations in the Best Actor category

Cillian Murphy is odds-on at 10/11 with BoyleSports to lift the coveted Best Actor accolade at this Sunday’s glitzy Golden Globes gala. The Cork native heads the betting for the prize after his starring role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

With the countdown firmly on to the red carpet gathering of Hollywood’s finest, Will Ferrell, Amanda Seyfried and Suits’ Gabrial Macht are among those presenting the awards, alongside host Jo Koy.

Barry Keoghan experienced a spectacular rise to Hollywood stardom in 2023 and the Dubliner is a 9/1 shot to add a Golden Globe to his already power-packed CV for his performance in Saltburn. Keoghan has plenty to look forward to this year with an Oscar nomination for the same role, a starring role in Masters of the Air as well as a part in Ridleys Scott’s highly anticipated Gladiator 2.

Completing the Irish trio of nominees is Andrew Scott at odds of 14/1. Scott’s portrayal of lead character Adam in All Of Us Strangers has earned him another chance of winning a Golden Globe after he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in a Series award for Fleabag in 2020.

Punter’s however have latched onto Cillian Murphy and he is red-hot favourite to double up during awards season, as he is odds-on 5/6 favourite to lift the Best Actor Oscar statuette in March, while Barry Keoghan can be backed at odds of 12/1, with Andrew Scott rated a 14/1 chance for an Academy Award.

Brian O’Keeffe, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “It’s great to see Ireland’s acting talent being recognised on the biggest stage and punters believe Cillian Murphy might need to invest in a bigger trophy cabinet as he is odds on to be celebrating at the Golden Globes and the Oscars.”

Golden Globes 2024 – Best Actor in a Motion Picture

10/11 Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) 7/4 Bradley Cooper (Maestro) 5/1 Colman Domingo (Rustin) 5/1 Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers Of The Flower Moon) 9/1 Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) 14/1 Andrew Scott (All Of Us Strangers)

The Oscars – 96th Academy Awards – Best Actor